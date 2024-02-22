Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.34.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $224.70 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.