Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,175.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,175.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,937 shares of company stock worth $6,008,845. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

