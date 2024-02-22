Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

TTWO opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

