Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

SSTK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 365,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

