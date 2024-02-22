Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE MSDL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

