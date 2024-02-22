Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $376.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.85 and its 200-day moving average is $354.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.