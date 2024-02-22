Monero (XMR) Price Hits $122.76

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $81.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $122.76 or 0.00238694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,431.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.15 or 0.00507758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00147071 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,401,134 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

