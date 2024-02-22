Mizuho Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $189.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.13. 1,506,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

