Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

