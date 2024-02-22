Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63.42 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and $377,996.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00005495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,070,005 coins and its circulating supply is 22,344,352 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,090,055 with 22,364,402 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.83842193 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $386,705.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.