Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Mark Johnson Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 11,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.60 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$39,578.00 ($25,867.97).

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.91.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

