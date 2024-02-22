MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,803.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,803.00 and last traded at $1,786.12, with a volume of 58070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,737.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,667.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,465.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.