MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,737.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,667.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,465.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.