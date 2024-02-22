Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

