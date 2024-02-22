ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.42 Per Share

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MEGP stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,207.27 and a beta of 1.10. ME Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 116.51 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.06 ($2.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.02.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
