McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.43 and its 200 day moving average is $456.78. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

