Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

