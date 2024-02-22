Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $7.65-$8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.650-8.350 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:VAC traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,704. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $157.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.