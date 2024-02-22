Mariner LLC Purchases 33,621 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

