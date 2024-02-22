MARBLEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.57 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $74.57 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,170,580 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,967,594 with 107,170,580.44026817 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.70658694 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,012,033.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

