Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.