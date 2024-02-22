Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

