Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Bruce Cluney Sells 9,292 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Bruce Cluney sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.15, for a total value of C$503,164.59.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$73.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.88. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$64.41 and a twelve month high of C$87.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

