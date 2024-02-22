Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.91. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 302,276 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.