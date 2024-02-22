Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $4.50

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $7.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,359,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.