Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,484 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Lucid Group worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

