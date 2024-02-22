LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $113,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 746,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.35 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

