LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $101,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

