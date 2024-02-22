LPL Financial LLC Purchases 21,831 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Waste Management worth $98,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $204.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

