LPL Financial LLC Has $108.10 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $108,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $288.80 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $212.07 and a 52-week high of $297.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.