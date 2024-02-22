LPL Financial LLC Acquires 87,741 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,741 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $110,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $152.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

