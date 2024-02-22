LPL Financial LLC Acquires 360,767 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.43% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $135,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.