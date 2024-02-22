LPL Financial LLC Acquires 110,317 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $114,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.18.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

