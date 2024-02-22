LPL Financial LLC Acquires 101,412 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $146,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $110.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

