Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Loews comprises 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Loews by 815.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

L stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.