Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of L stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

