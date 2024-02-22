Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $426.13. The stock had a trading volume of 332,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.43.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

