Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.86.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$138.11 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

