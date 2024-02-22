LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SCD opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.