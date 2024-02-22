LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE SCD opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.