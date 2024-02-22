LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.63 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,921 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 202,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

