LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. 147,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,002. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.