LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.
LivaNova Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. 147,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,002. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.20 and a beta of 0.86.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LivaNova
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.