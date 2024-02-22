Lindsay Villon McMurray Buys 364,300 Shares of Pollen Street (LON:POLN) Stock

Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Villon McMurray acquired 364,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £2,000,007 ($2,518,266.18) per share, with a total value of £728,602,550,100 ($917,404,369,302.44).

Pollen Street Price Performance

Shares of LON:POLN opened at GBX 530 ($6.67) on Thursday. Pollen Street has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 730 ($9.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £340.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 593.74.

Get Pollen Street alerts:

Pollen Street Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pollen Street’s payout ratio is 12,800.00%.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.