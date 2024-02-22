Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LIND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 256,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,238. The firm has a market cap of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

