Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.00. 12,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $252.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $96,738,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

