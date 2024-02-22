Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 611,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,619,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Lilium Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lilium by 330.7% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,368 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Lilium by 181.5% in the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Lilium by 230.7% in the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

