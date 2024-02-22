Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 538,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,587,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.