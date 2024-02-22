Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,239,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 4,346,563 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

