Lendlease Group (LLESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

