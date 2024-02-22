Lendlease Group (LLESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.
About Lendlease Group
