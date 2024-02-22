Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 825.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 212,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

LDOS opened at $123.95 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

