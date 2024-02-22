Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($5.80) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

