Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

